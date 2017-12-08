× Audit identifies improper handling of animal shelter funds

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) _ A state audit of a south-central Iowa animal shelter has identified more than $13,000 in improper spending.

The audit report released Friday says the special investigation of the Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter in Oskaloosa found improper personal purchases by the shelter’s former director, Lindsey Sime, who used shelter credit cards.

Court documents say Sime pleaded guilty to theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. On Oct. 23 she was given a suspended prison sentence of two years, two years of probation and was ordered to pay more than $8,600 in restitution, fines and other costs.