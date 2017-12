Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. Louis, Mo. _ Written for kids of all ages who love St. Louis, Goodnight St. Louis has been a regular fixture on the Post-Dispatch`s Bestseller`s listings since 2013.

Co-Authors & Publishers, June Herman and Julie Dubray, joined us at FOX 2 to talk more about it!

For more information visit: www.Goodnightstlouis.Com