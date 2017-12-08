× Chicago man charged in shooting that wounded police officer

CHICAGO (AP) _ A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a Chicago police officer who suffered a hand wound.

Anthony Woodridge of Chicago was charged Thursday with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharged of a firearm and aggravated battery. Authorities say the plainclothes officer was shot in the hand late Wednesday on the city’s South Side while chasing a person who fled from a stop by police. Police say officers returned fire but didn’t strike anyone.

Police say an additional bullet was found lodged in the officer’s ballistic vest. Police say the officer should make a full recovery.

The agency that investigates police-involved shootings, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, is investigating.

Woodridge didn’t have a listed phone number to request comment. He’s due in bond court Friday.