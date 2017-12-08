Dave Murray’s weather disco…THE WEEKEND…December 9-10, 2017

No change in the pattern…the northwest flow is wide open…a cold front running with the next clipper rolling by early morning on Saturday…its a pretty solid front…moisture is limited…as the Gulf is cut off…it should squeeze out a few snow flurries and light snow in the morning on Saturday…no big deal…windy and cold with a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday…35 for the high…feels colder…cold and quiet Saturday night…a little better on Sunday but only getting back to where we should be this time of year…near 50 on Monday…another clipper type system comes into play Monday night into early Tuesday…maybe some flurries…then colder on Tuesday and Wednesday…this is a very dry flow for us…lets keep an eye on the southern storm track…that would be our snow bunny hope…speaking of snow…Hidden Valley making snow thru Saturday night…planning on opening December 15th…if all goes well.