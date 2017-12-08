Search for gunman who murdered north St. Louis County father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, Mo. _Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a father who was shot and killed in broad daylight. Investigators with the North County Police Cooperative are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Steven Combs, 41, was shot and killed Sunday (Dec. 3) afternoon while washing his car on the 6200 block of Bartmer Avenue.

In surveillance footage, the suspect can be seen walking past Combs, then back towards him before shooting him at close range.

After running off, cameras catch the suspect getting onto the Metrolink in Pagedale and back off in Wellston.

Police believe the suspect is between 19 and 23 year old. He is approximately 5'8"i and has dreadlocks.

In the surveillance video, the suspect is wearing black sneakers with white bottoms. The suspect is also wearing gloves and a winter hat. The shooting happened on an unseasonably warm day so the gloves and hat caught investigators' attention.

Combs worked for a Wellston towing company. He was the father of 16 children with another one on the way. Police in North County started a GoFundMe to help his kids.

To learn more visit: https://www.gofundme.com/steven-combs-memorial-fund)​