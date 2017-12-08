× Indiana man pleads guilty in chase that ended in fatal crash

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) _ A northwest Indiana man has pleaded guilty in a police pursuit that ended with a collision that killed a 13-year-old girl.

Thirty-two-year-old Donnell Howard Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of resisting law enforcement.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss reckless homicide and other charges Howard faced. He’ll be sentenced Jan. 11.

The Highland man led police on a high-speed Feb. 15 chase that ended when his car collided with another vehicle, killing Julianna Chambers and seriously injuring her grandmother.

That pursuit began after a woman allegedly stole a case of beer from an East Chicago grocery store and fled with Howard.

Twenty-seven-year-old 27-year-old Jessica S. Pichon of Danville, Illinois, pleaded guilty to the same charges in November. She’ll be sentenced Dec. 20.

Information from: The Times