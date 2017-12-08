× Man charged with wounding accomplice in Snapchat sex ambush

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Kansas City man is charged with accidentally wounding a 15-year-old girl while attempting to rob a man who had arranged through Snapchat to meet up with the girl for sex.

The Kansas City Star reports that 20-year-old David Williams is charged with robbery and armed criminal action in the failed attack Wednesday in Independence. Bond is set at $50,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say the robbery victim told police that an armed man appeared after the girl got into his car. He said she began taking his wallet and cell phone. Court records say Williams then fired his gun when the man tried to flee, hitting the girl in the arm and leg. She fled in the victim’s car with Williams.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star