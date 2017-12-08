Woman carjacked at gunpoint at Maryland Heights apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Police are looking for a man who carjacked a woman in Maryland Heights and pointed a gun at her.

Investigators said it happened in the 11000 block of Westport Station Drive around 7:30 a.m. Friday. Police said the victim was not hurt.

The suspect took off with the victim’s car, but didn’t make it far before investigators located it. Police found it in north St. Louis County, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

People who live at this apartment complex said the incident is alarming.

“Living out here, it’s very quiet; you never hear anything going on. It’s just like I feel like you can leave your door unlocked, but I don’t; but it’s kind of that feel, so I am a bit surprised about it,” said Aletor Cole.

Police said the car was returned to the victim after being taken in for evidence. If you have information, you're asked to call the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-298-8700.