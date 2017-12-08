× Missouri man killed toddler because she wouldn’t put on her pajamas, cops say

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – A southwest Missouri man is charged in the death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

Twenty-two-year-old Jalen Vaden was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of Jayda Kyle, of Carl Junction.

The Joplin Globe reports a probable cause affidavit said Vaden became angry Nov. 27 when the girl didn’t put on the pajamas he told her to wear. He allegedly threw her on the floor and bed and later found her bleeding and unresponsive on the floor.

The charges allege the girl died from injuries she suffered when her head hit the floor. She died Dec. 1 at a Kansas City hospital.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Vaden had an attorney.

Carl Junction police Chief Delmar Haase says the child’s mother has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com