Need a gift idea? Cardinals selling limited number of seats from Busch Stadium III



ST. LOUIS, MO – Don’t know what to get someone for Christmas? Well, if they’re from St. Louis then they’re probably one of the best fans in baseball. The Cardinals are giving fans a chance to own pairs of seats from Busch Stadium III. There are two types available.

The Cardinals describe the deal: “Premium Seat pairs have a die-cut Cardinals logo and matching row number on each end. Only 50 Premium seat pairs will be sold and are priced at $750. Standard Seat pairs come with the standard arms and mounting brackets with instructions for mounting installation. Only 250 pairs of Standard Seat pairs are available and are priced at $500. All seat pairs are authenticated with an MLB hologram.

The seats were used during the 2006 and 2011 World Series championship seasons, the 2009 MLB All-Star Game and the 2017 NHL Winter Classic Game between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks.

All seats purchased must be picked up in person at Busch Stadium on either Friday, December 22, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or Saturday, December 23, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Shipping will not be available and all sales will be final with no refunds or exchanges.”

For more information or to purchase seats, visit cardinals.com/seats.