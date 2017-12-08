× Police investigate deadly shooting outside KC business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating a double homicide outside a Kansas City business.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say the victims were found just outside the business’ front doors. They were described as two men in their 40s or 50s. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or a tips hotline.