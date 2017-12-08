Police open fire after St. Louis suspect points rifle at them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are searching for a suspect at in the Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis after he pointed a gun at them.

A statement from the Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department says officers were investigating an assault at Vandeventer and Ashland. That is when a suspect pointed a rifle at them.

Officers opened fire on the man driving a silver Dodge Challenger. The car was damaged by gunfire during the shooting. The suspect is described as a black male.

The suspect fled the scene and officers lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Sarah and Garfield. No officers were injured.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.