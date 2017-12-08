Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Post a picture of your tree and you could win ‘Christmas Story Live!’ prizes

Posted 1:50 pm, December 8, 2017, by , Updated at 02:01PM, December 8, 2017

Merry Christmas! Cute little child girl is decorating the Christmas tree.

A holiday movie classic comes to life! It’s A Christmas Story Live! – Only on FOX 2 Sunday December 17th.

Now, you have a chance to win a viewing party kit, complete with custom bunny ears, a $50 American Express card, and lots of Christmas Story goodies.

To enter, just upload a picture of your Christmas tree (or a friend’s tree) on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, with the hashtag #fox2christmasstory.

One winner will be randomly selected.

