Reedy Press Reboot fundraiser at Blueberry Hill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Reedy Press is rising from the ashes of November 15th's massive warehouse fire in the Botanical Heights neighborhood. It destroyed thousands of books, many written by local authors and all owned by the publisher Josh Stevens and his business partner.

Josh joined us at FOX 2 with an update and an invitation to a celebration of a St. Louis fundraiser.

Reedy Press Reboot

December 11th, 2017

6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Blueberry Hill - Duck Room

6504 Delmar Blvd.

University City

$20 Admission

To learn more visit: www.reedypress.com