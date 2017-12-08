Suspect in Blake Snyder killing won’t face death penalty 

CLAYTON, Mo. _ The suspect charged with killing St. Louis County officer Blake Snyder will not face the death penalty. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Trenton Forster’s trial date is set for Feb. 4, 2019.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch was not available for comment. His spokesman, Ed Magee, said a statement would be released Friday afternoon.

Snyder, 33, was killed while responding to a disturbance call October 6, 2016. He left behind a wife and young child.

The officer and his partner were assigned to the Affton Southwest Precinct and responded to a call for a disturbance in the 10700 block of Arno Drive, in Green Park.

St. Louis County Chief Belmar believes that Officer Snyder encountered Forster in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Snyder asked to see his hands. At that point, Forster immediately opened fire, striking Snyder.

His partner returned fire and wounded Forster.

A witness, Jack Buck III, says he heard between 8 and 12 shots. He thought the loud noise may have been fireworks until he saw police lights outside. Another witness spotted a vehicle on Arno with the windows shot out.

Chief Belmar says the shooting had some of the characteristics of an ambush. A gun was recovered from the scene. There appears to be no video of the shooting. Belmar said there was no dashboard camera in the police vehicle.

In an email, Forster’s public defender, Stephen Reynolds, told the Post that prosecutors “made the right decision not to seek the death penalty.”

Forster, who was 18 at the time of the killing, remains in jail on $1 million bail.