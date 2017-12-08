× Sweetie Pie’s Skate for the Homeless fundraiser

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It’s the holiday season and Sweetie Pie’s is hosting an event. It’s called Skate for the Homeless.

The fundraiser will take place on Monday, December 11, at St. Louis Skatium in south St. Louis.

Miss Robbie joined us in the FOX 2 Kitchen to explain.

Admission is free with an unopened gift. Those presents will be given to the homeless shelter for Christmas.

Monday, December 11

St. Louis Skatium

120 E. Catalan St.

9 p.m. – midnight

South St. Louis

(562) 726-4368