The Blender Blog with music critic Kevin Johnson

Posted 1:39 pm, December 8, 2017, by , Updated at 12:25PM, December 8, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Kevin Johnson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic, joined us at FOX 2 with who's coming to Saint Louis.

    • Steve Winwood's "Greatest Hits Live Tour, Feb. 28, Fox
    • Foreigner's "Juke Box Heroes Tour" with Whitesnake, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin evening, July 18, HCA
    • Terence Blanchard and The E-Collective, May 20, The Grandel
    • The Pen and The Piano Tour"An Acoustic Evening with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Friends with Allen Stone, Zac Clark, Bob Oxblood (of Jack's Mannequin), April 11, The Pageant.
    • St. Louis Blues Festival with Willie Clayton, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Calvin Richardson, Bobby Rush, Nellie Tiger Travis, Latimore, 7 p.m. April 6,
    • Chaifetz Ron White, March 3, Peabody Opera House
    • Ty Dolla $ign's "Don't Judge Me Tour", Ready Room, March 10
      New Politics, Feb 23,
    • The Ready Room
      93.7 The Bull's Santa Jam with Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Midland, Friday, Peabody Opera House
    • 21 Savage, Pops, Friday
    • Casting Crowns, For King & Country, December 8th, Scottrade Center
    • T.J. Miller, Friday-Saturday, Helium Comedy Club
    • Alter Bridge, All That Remains, Sons of Texas, December 8th, The Pageant
      The Broken Crowns Tour with Matisyahu, Common Kings, Orphan, Friday, Delmar Hall
    • Kodak Black, Saturday, The Pageant
    • 105.7 The Point Hoho Show with Seether, Shaman's Harvest, Tuesday, The Pageant
    • Mike Birbiglia, Sunday, The Pageant
    • Gospel Christmas: A Soulful Celebration with Dianne Reeves, Thursday, Powell Hall