The Blender Blog with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Kevin Johnson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic, joined us at FOX 2 with who's coming to Saint Louis.
- Steve Winwood's "Greatest Hits Live Tour, Feb. 28, Fox
- Foreigner's "Juke Box Heroes Tour" with Whitesnake, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin evening, July 18, HCA
- Terence Blanchard and The E-Collective, May 20, The Grandel
- The Pen and The Piano Tour"An Acoustic Evening with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Friends with Allen Stone, Zac Clark, Bob Oxblood (of Jack's Mannequin), April 11, The Pageant.
- St. Louis Blues Festival with Willie Clayton, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Calvin Richardson, Bobby Rush, Nellie Tiger Travis, Latimore, 7 p.m. April 6,
- Chaifetz Ron White, March 3, Peabody Opera House
- Ty Dolla $ign's "Don't Judge Me Tour", Ready Room, March 10
New Politics, Feb 23,
- The Ready Room
93.7 The Bull's Santa Jam with Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Midland, Friday, Peabody Opera House
- 21 Savage, Pops, Friday
- Casting Crowns, For King & Country, December 8th, Scottrade Center
- T.J. Miller, Friday-Saturday, Helium Comedy Club
- Alter Bridge, All That Remains, Sons of Texas, December 8th, The Pageant
The Broken Crowns Tour with Matisyahu, Common Kings, Orphan, Friday, Delmar Hall
- Kodak Black, Saturday, The Pageant
- 105.7 The Point Hoho Show with Seether, Shaman's Harvest, Tuesday, The Pageant
- Mike Birbiglia, Sunday, The Pageant
- Gospel Christmas: A Soulful Celebration with Dianne Reeves, Thursday, Powell Hall