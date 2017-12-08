This video of a St. Louis area man meeting Santa will warm your cold heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON IL - A video of a local man with a rare genetic disorder meeting Santa Claus is going viral. Andy went to Frieze Harley-Davidson in O’Fallon to meet Kris Kringle. His reaction will melt your heart.

Andy's mother, Jennifer Pallone, shared the sweet video to Facebook and the nation took notice. The video has been seen over a million times.

The 24-year-old has a chromosomal abnormality called 15Q24. He has developmental delays and other health issues as a result of the disorder. The Belleville News Democrat reports that he is the oldest in the world with it.

Jennifer Pallone has been approached by companies interested paying her to license the video. She says that she isn't interested. Pallone just wants to share the nice video of her son with the world.