Variety the Children’s Charity putting smiles on kids’ faces this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2 News is giving viewers the chance to give back to three incredible local charities—Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis, BackStoppers, and the St. Louis Area Food Bank—through the month of December as part of its Spirit of St. Louis campaign.

Choosing Variety means you will help children with special needs in the St. Louis area. It is amazing what they do. Just ask Christian's mom, Amy Parker-Stayton.

“I first found out about Variety shortly after Christian was diagnosed with cerebral palsy,” she said. “In 2013, he was diagnosed.”

Christian’s twin brother Christopher is healthy and their parents make sure the boys are safe, as well as others. They work for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. You have to wonder how do they manage.

“We work opposite shifts. Christian attends Hazelwood Early Childhood Center, a Special School District program … Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.,” she said. “Once he finishes there, we bring him here to Child Garden Child Development Center. We don’t have any live-in parents or grandparents, so we rely on our first responder family, we rely on friends.”

That circle of friendship includes Variety, which offers specialized equipment. It is a big help to families when those items are not covered by insurance, according to Amy.

Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis is there for children with special needs. It’s a commitment spanning 80 years. And therapies for these children are tailored to their disability.

“Variety paid for equine therapy, which is horse therapy, where he would be able to ride a horse to strengthen his core,” Amy said.

Christian enjoys the support of his twin brother as well, his mother said.

A $10 donation to one or all of these charities gives you a chance at winning a brand-new car, truck, or SUV from the Bommarito Automotive Group.

Visit Fox 2’s Spirit of St. Louis donation page online for more information.