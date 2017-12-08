Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, December 9-10, 2017

Harlem Globetrotters

Date: Saturday, December 9 Venue: Scottrade Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 2pm, 7pm Tickets: $24.50 to $135.50

The Original Harlem Globetrotters return with their action packed 2017 World Tour. Fans will be on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry, and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages.

http://www.scottradecenter.com/events/detail/harlem-globetrotters-2

St. Louis Blues

Date: Sunday, December 10 Venue: Scottrade Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 6:00pm Tickets start around $30.00

Vs. Buffalo Sabers

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2017-12-01/CT

Arrival at Camp River Dubois

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 9-10 Venue: Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, Hartford, IL

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm both days Admission: Free

On December 12, 1803, Captain William Clark wrote, “opposit the Missouries I came to in the mouth of a little River called Wood River, about 2 oClock ...” The next day he and his men would begin setting up their winter encampment at this site for the winter of 1803-1804. Every year in early December visitors are able to relive the arrival of the Lewis and Clark Expedition as reenactors recreate the preparations for that historic journey.

http://www.campdubois.com/html/special_events1.html

Winter Celebrations

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 9-10 Venue: Saint Louis Art Museum, Forest Park

Time: Noon-4:00pm both days Admission: Free

Make the season merry and bright when you visit the Art Museum! Inspired by cultures near and far, performances and art activities will honor timeless traditions and create new experiences that are fun for the whole family.

http://www.slam.org/winter/

Bethalto Spirit Concert and Victorian Christmas Walk

Date: Sunday, December 10

Concert: First Baptist Church, 201 South Moreland Road, Bethalto, IL – 3pm

Christmas Walk: Prairie to West Central to Oak Streets, Bethalto, IL – 4-7pm

Admission: Free

Start the afternoon with a Christmas concert performed by the Bethalto Spirit Choir and Orchestra. Then stroll candlelit streets, climb aboard a horse-drawn carriage, and experience the camaraderie of life in a small town Christmas village. Visit Father Christmas and enjoy wassail, roasted chestnuts, and many other holiday treats.

http://bethalto.com/?ai1ec_event=bethalto-spirit-christmas-walk&instance_id=54901239

Steps through the Past

Date: Saturday, December 9 Venue: Faust Park, Chesterfield, MO

Time:5:00pm-9:00pm Tickets: $12 day of

Come experience the holidays of the past. Beginning with the 1860s, during the American Civil War and working your way up to the 1960s with the war in Southeast Asia, you can explore the evolution of the season. From handmade ornaments and boughs of greenery to silver aluminum trees and plastic garland; the beauty of the season has not diminished.

https://www.facebook.com/events/496539137368308/

Christmas Candlelight Walk

Date: Saturday, December 9 (also Friday night) Venue: Historic Daniel Boone Home, Defiance, MO

Time: 6:00pm-9:00pm Tickets are limited; admission$15 at event

Step back in time to observe Christmas traditions of the past, while strolling through the enchanting village illuminated with thousands of candles. Along the way, visit with Daniel Boone as he reminisces about winters past, and enjoy hot chocolate, apple cider, and traditional carols.

http://www.sccmo.org/1701/The-Historic-Daniel-Boone-Home

Le Reveillon

Date: Sunday, December 10 Venue: Felix Valle State Historic Site, Ste. Genevieve, MO

Time: 1:00-6:00pm Admission: Free

Enjoy this annual holiday celebration highlighting the music, customs, and crafts of an early French Colonial Christmas in Ste. Genevieve. The day will also feature traditional foods of the period along with refreshments and traditional music.

https://mostateparks.com/event/69961/le-reveillon

Lafayette Square Annual Holiday Parlor Tour

Date: Sunday, December 10 Venue: Lafayette Square, south St. Louis, MO

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Tickets: $25 day of, Children 12 and under Free

Eleven beautiful homes will be decorated in their finest for the holiday season. The tour begins at the Park House, located at the corner of Mississippi and Lafayette Avenues. The day also includes complimentary carriage rides, visits with Santa, a Holiday Market on the Plaza, and kids activities.

http://lafayettesquare.org/event/holiday-parlor-tour-2017/

Holiday Toy Train Display

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017- Wednesday, January 31, 2018 Venue: Heritage Museum, Heritage Landing near St. Charles, MO

Time: Saturday 10:00am-5:00pm; Sunday: Noon-5:00pm Admission: Free

The entire family will enjoy our three holiday themed model trains: the Gingerbread Village, Frosty’s Winter Wonderland, and Polar Express. While you’re visiting, explore the museum's current exhibit, "Our Sporting Heritage,” which features an interactive digital hunting simulator.

http://www.sccmo.org/658/Heritage-Museum

Annual Holiday Cookie Walk

Date: Saturday, December 9 Venue: Old Webster, Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO

Time: 3:00pm-5:00pm Cost: Free

Businesses in Webster Groves will have cookies to sample and some recipe cards to gather as you shop and stroll.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1486220741414771/

Nutcracker on Ice

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 9-10 Venue: Webster Groves Ice Arena, I-44 & Elm, Webster Groves, MO

Show times: 2pm and 5pm both days Tickets: $14 at the door (Children 4 & under Free)

Come see the traditional Nutcracker ballet in a unique way- on the ice! Over 170 skaters from all over the Saint Louis area will perform. The show runs just over one hour, so it is perfect for young children.

http://www.metroedgefsc.org/nutcrackeronice

Sounds of the Season featuring Ambassadors of Harmony

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 9-10 Venue: Touhill P.A.C, UMSL campus

Saturday: 2p, 8p; Sunday: 2p, 7p Tickets: $31.00-$41.00

The Ambassadors of Harmony chorus will once again rekindle the joy and magic of the holidays with its always popular Sounds of the Season concert. The show has become a yearly tradition by combining comedy and the lighter side of popular holiday songs with classic carols and sacred music that tell the story of the season. The 130-man chorus is from St. Charles, MO.

https://www.touhill.org/events/detail/aohdec17

The Four Seasons

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 9-10 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis, MO

Time: Saturday 8:00pm; Sunday, 3:00pm Tickets: $25.00-$82.50

In an awe-inspiring and intriguing twist on a beloved classic, mandolin player Avi Avital joins the SLSO performing Vivaldi’s ever-popular The Four Seasons with the mandolin substituting for the violin.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

Saturday with Santa: Christmas Carols in the Garden

Date: Saturday, December 9 Venue: Ridgeway Center, Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 1:00- 4:00pm Admission: Free with Garden Admission ($12, St. Louis City/County residents $6)

Whisper your Christmas wishes to Santa Claus, rub noses with Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer, listen to festive holiday carols, and enjoy a free ride with your friends and family to see holiday decor at the Tower Grove House and Kemper Center.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/

Chanukah: Festival of Lights

Date: Sunday, December 10 Venue: Ridgeway Center, Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: Noon- 4:00pm Admission: Free with Garden Admission ($12, St. Louis City/County residents $6)

A traditional Jewish holiday celebration that includes festive music and dance, a menorah-lighting ceremony, and Chanukah merchandise provided by local vendors and the Garden Gate Shop.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events

Veteran & First Responders Tribute Magical Holiday Show

Date: Sunday, December 10 Venue: Kirkwood Community Theatre, Kirkwood, MO

Time: 3:00pm

Local magicians take you on an unforgettable journey of comedy and magic with a special tribute for all those who help keep America free. Tickets are FREE to all Veterans, first responders, and their families. Promo code is “Hero”

Vet & 1st Responder Tickets:: https://ibmring1.yapsody.com/event/index/175436?disc_coupon=Hero

General Public is also welcome. General Public Tickets are only $10.00 and may be purchased by calling (314) 669-6650. .

General Pubic Tickets at: https://ibmring1.yapsody.com/event/index/175436/veterans-and-1st-responder

http://www.ibmring1.com/HolidayShow.html

