Wounded Missouri officer returns home after rehabilitation

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri police officer who was critically wounded during a home invasion is headed home after months in a Nebraska rehabilitation center.

Officers and the public will converge Friday afternoon at Independence City Hall as Officer Tom Wagstaff is welcomed back with a police escort. A public ceremony is also planned for Saturday at a church in nearby Blue Springs.

Wagstaff was shot in the head in March when he responded to a report of an Independence home invasion. Investigators say police and two of the men exchanged gunfire when the men fled from the home. Four suspects have been charged in the home invasion.