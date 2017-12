× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone, Friday, December 8, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, December 8, 2017.

Segment One featured highlights of these high school basketball games.

CBC at St. Mary's

Vashon vs Carnahan

Webster Groves Class Tournament:

Staley vs Northwest Academy

Lee's Summit North vs Webster Groves

Maplewood vs Soldan

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone featured highlights of these high school basketball games.

St. Charles West Warriors Classic Tournament:

Ritenour vs Lutheran North

Howell North vs St. Dominic