Authorities update Officer Ryan O’Connor’s condition and warn against scammers

ST. LOUIS, MO- Arnold Police said Officer Ryan O’Connor is showing “some neurological improvement” Saturday after undergoing what’s been described as “life-saving” surgeries in recent days after being shot in the head Tuesday. He remains in critical condition at a St. Louis-area hospital.

Police say Officer O’Connor was shot by a burglary suspect, Chad Klahs, in O’Connor’s patrol car at the Arnold Police Department as he was being taken in for processing. Authorities say Klahs shot O’Connor before shooting himself. Klahs was later pronounced dead.

While the community rallies around Officer O’Connor and the Arnold Police Department, neighboring departments are warning against falling prey to scammers raising money allegedly on his behalf. Maryland Heights Police issued a statement Saturday saying that a company identifying itself as “Fundraisers for First Responders” were calling area residents saying they were helping an injured officer.

The department said no one has authorized the firm to call on Officer O’Connor’s behalf and that police don’t call over the phone to solicit funds.