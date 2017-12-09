× Bowl bid leads to contract extension for MU Football Head Coach Barry Odom

COLUMBIA, MO- Missouri coach Barry Odom has been given a two-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

Odom’s salary will remain at $2.35 million annually for the additional two years, though he was also given a ticket-based incentive _ with 20 percent of any home revenue above $11.7 million going to the second-year coach.

Odom was originally given a five-year contract when he was hired in 2015, and he’s 11-13 in two seasons at Missouri. The Tigers started 1-5 this season before closing with six straight wins to reach the Texas Bowl, where they’ll face Texas on Dec. 27.

Missouri’s success could be traced to an offense that averaged 51.3 points per game during its winning streak.

Former Tigers offensive coordinator Josh Heupel left the school this week to become the head coach at Central Florida.