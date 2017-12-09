× Fairview firefighters rallying around single mom, 5 kids after fire

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL- Investigators are still looking into what caused a fire here that left a single mother and five kids without a home. But they’re already springing into action to make sure the family gets back on its feet in time for Christmas.

Crews responded to a home at 9938 Old Lincoln Trail on Friday where the family of six, including five kids ranging from ages 1 to 17, lived. The family rented the property but did not have renter’s insurance. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Fairview Firefighters will hold a Monday news conference to announce plans to support the family with a toy, clothing and fundraising drive.