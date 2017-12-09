× Lawsuit over Scottrade Center improvements dropped

ST. LOUIS, MO- The St. Louis Blues and court plaintiffs, including a member of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, have agreed to resolve a lawsuit over city financing for improvements to Scottrade Center.

Team officials say the settlement was reached last night.

Chris Zimmerman on the @StLouisBlues overcoming a pair of obstacles to funding Scottrade Center renovations: "This means we can finally start moving forward with our financing agreement." #stlblues pic.twitter.com/bEV9RvmM0x — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) December 9, 2017

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Alderman Cara Spencer, former state Rep. Jeanette Oxford and former City Counselor Jim Wilson will dismiss the suit and won’t take further legal action. The Blues agreed not to seek attorneys fees, and other court costs, according to the paper.

The Board of Aldermen approved $64 million in financing for improvements to the building early last year, but Comptroller Darlene Green only this week agreed to sign the agreement after a judge forced her to do it.

Team officials say work on the project will take place next summer.