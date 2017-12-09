× Man assaulted and carjacked at Mid Rivers Mall

ST. PETERS, MO- One man is out of the hospital and another is in custody after a carjacking late Saturday morning at Mid-Rivers Mall in St. Peters.

Police say a male victim told them that a male suspect approached his Chevy Trailblazer in the mall parking lot near Dillards and asked for a cigarette, before entering the vehicle, displaying a gun and telling the driver to get out. The driver suffered facial injuries while defending himself and got out of the vehicle while the suspect got away in the Trailblazer.

Police say the suspect blew a tire a short time after leaving the area on I-70 eastbound and ditched the vehicle near MO 370, getting into a white Hyundai Sonata with another person already inside. St. Peters Police say 20 minutes later, St. Charles Police were called to Ameristar Casino for a stolen vehicle and received similar vehicle and suspect descriptions.

Authorities say the white Sonata was stopped in North St. Louis County, with a suspect and a weapon recovered. FOX2 was on scene when another SUV was recovered in St. Louis County near near Natural Bridge and I-70.

Police in St. Charles and St. Peters are workign to determine what role the suspect currently in custody played in both cases.

The carjacking victim in St. Peters was treated and released from a hosital Saturday.