Military charity lends holiday hand for local police and fire toy drives

OLIVETTE, MO- A massive toy donation operation got a big boost from H.E.R.O.E.S Care Inc., area first responders and local teamsters Saturday. H.E.R.O.E.S. Care Inc. is a national charity based in Fenton. The group helps military families and has already delivered toys to every military child at Whiteman Air Force Base, Scott Air Force Base and Ft. Leonard Wood.

“One of our donors had given us 24 tractor trailers worth of shoes so it’s a little bit more than I can distribute to the military here in the area,” said H.E.R.O.E.S. Care Inc. President Jon Jerome. “So we’re sharing it out and the donors love it. They love the opportunity to get involved in the community.”

The group shared the toys with area first responders so police officers and firefighters can give toys to the kids in their community who could benefit from a random act of kindness. Local teamsters helped load up the toys and organize the distribution at a warehouse facility in Olivette.

“It’s all about giving back to the community,” said teamster Roy Gillespie. “These toys are going into police cars and fire trucks so on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day they know their community and they know who and who does not have toys.”

Jimmie Edwards is the recently appointed director of Public Safety in St. Louis City. He was one of many volunteers helping.

“We are always concerned about the trust gap that exists between children, especially minority children, and police,” said Edwards. “This is a great opportunity to close that trust gap.”