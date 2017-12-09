× Stanton Says No to Cardinals

National League Most Valuable Player Giancarlo Stanton has said no to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Redbirds had been trying to acquire the Marlins slugging outfielder since the baseball season ended. The Marlins have a new owner, who wants to shed big player contracts and Stanton’s is huge. The Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants had both worked out deals with the Marlins for Stanton. The only problem, Stanton has a full no trade clause in his ten year, $295 million deal. On Friday, Stanton’s agents informed both the Cardinals and Giants that he would invoke his no trade clause and not accept any trade to either team.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne got Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr's reaction to Stanton's snub of his team.