“When the Blues Go Marching In” book signing and presentation

ST. LOUIS - Dan O'Neill, Author of “When the Blues Go Marching In,” is having a book signing and presentation on Saturday, December 9th. His book discusses the history of the St. Louis Blues and many highlights over the past 50 years.

Event locations:

December 9, 2017 Presentation at St. Louis Country Library, Weber Road Branch 10AM.

December 9, 2017 Book Signing at Christopher’s Home Accent & Gift Store 12:30-2PM

O’Neill's book will be on sale for purchase at each of his events.

O'Neill will also will be outside the True Blues Authentic Team Store before the Blues play the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 16 at the Scottrade Center.

You can purchase his book on amazon.com.