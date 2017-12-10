× 3 teens out of hospital after shooting outside Illinois game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Three teenagers have been released from the hospital after they were wounded by gunfire following a high school basketball gam in central Illinois.

The News-Gazette reports the shots were fired outside Champaign Central High School Friday night. Champaign police say the shooting occurred as a large crowd moved outside the school after the game for “a potential fight.”

The gunfire sent people scattering and injured three females: A 15-year-old Danville student, a 17-year-old from Champaign and an 18-year-old who attends Parkland College in Champaign. Police say they were released from the hospital Saturday.

Authorities are still investigating who fired the shots, which also hit the school and a parked car. Police say they’ll have an increased presence at the school Monday but they don’t believe there’s a further threat to the school.