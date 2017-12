Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fitness Expert Arthur Shivers shares a 30-minute Plyometric workout that you can do at home or in the gym. Shivers encourages you to complete 5 sets and do each exercise for 30 seconds followed by a 30-second break to rest.

This series includes: plyo push-ups, jumping split lunge, ice skater, jumping jack, jumping squat, and burpees.

For more information on training with Arthur Shivers, visit www.generation3fitness.com

or call (314) 643-6331.