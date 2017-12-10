Arts Pop: Gifting books this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Want to give every person on your holiday gift list something they will truly love? Then consider a book dedicated to their favorite passion or activity. Whether music, sports, travel, or food, books can be found on any subject.

Of course, books also make a great gifts for kids as well and they begin to discover themselves and the world around them.

Book editor Jane Henderson has some great book gift ideas for you in Sunday’s A&E section of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. And check out Jane Henderson's list of the best books of 2017 for more gift ideas.

We touched on the following books in this week's interview:

Timeless Journeys: Travels to the World's Legendary Places by National Geographic

Pete Souza's Obama: An Intimate Portrait, a photographic history of the former president's years in office.

And new kids books:

Mice Skating by Annie Silvestro (Author),‎ Teagan White (Illustrator)

On a Magical Do-Nothing Day by Beatrice Alemagna