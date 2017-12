× Blues forward Jaden Schwartz placed on injured reserve

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues have placed forward Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve with a right ankle injury.

Doug Armstrong, St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, made the announcement today. Schwartz was injured in Saturday’s game in Detroit and is scheduled to be re-evaluated in six weeks.

In addition, the Blues recalled forward Ivan Barbashev from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Chicago Wolves.