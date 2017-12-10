× Blues Roll Past Red Wings 6-1, Schwartz Injured

In a game dominated by the Blues, they could have lost one of their top scorers on Saturday afternoon. While the Blues were working on a 6-1 decisive win over the Red Wings, Jaden Schwartz was getting his lower right leg x-rayed after blocking a first period shot. The good news on Schwartz, no broken bones. His return to the Blues lineup is day to day. Schwartz was one of six Blues players to score in St. Louis’ first game in Detroit new Little Caesars Arena.

Schwartz scored his 14th goal of the season to give the Blues a 1-0 first period lead. Vladimir Sobotka (6), Scottie Upshall (5) and Jay Bouwmeester (1) all scored second period goals to give the Blues a 4-0 lead after two periods. Dmitrij Jaskin (4) and Brayden Schenn (15) finished the Blues offensive efforts in the third period. Jake Allen stopped 28 of 29 Detroit shots and nearly got his second straight shutout. Only Frans Nielsen’s goal in the third period prevented that.

The victory gives the Blues their 20th win of the season in their 30th game (20-8-2).