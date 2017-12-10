× Cardinals reportedly sign reliever Luke Gregerson

ST. LOUIS, MO- The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly reached an agreement to bring reliever Luke Gregerson back to the organization more than eight years after he was traded away.

Derrick Goold of the The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report the deal is two-years and $11-million deal, could turn into a third year if benchmarks are met. Gregerson,33, went 2-3 with a career high 4.57 ERA pitching in 65 games for the World Series champion Houston Astros in 2017. The righty had 70 strikeouts in 61 innings.

Gregerson was dealt by the Cardinals as the player to be named in the deal which brought Shortstop Khalil Greene from San Diego in December 2008. Gregerson reached the majors with the Padres in 2009 and also pitched for Oakland before arriving in Houston in 2015.

The Cardinals were reportedly looking to add at least two arms to the bullpen this offseason and are likely still in the market for a closer to replace Trevor Rosenthal, who was released last month as he recovers from elbow surgery that will cost him most of, if not all of the 2018 season.

Team executives from around baseball are gathering in Orlando for this year’s Winter Meetings, where trades and free agent signings are expected.