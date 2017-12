× Carlinville man found dead after house fire

CARLINVILLE, IL – One person is dead after a Sunday morning fire in Carlinville, IL. Carlinville Police and Fire Departments responded to a home in the 200 block of Chiles St. around 6:50am. After the fire was extinguished, the body of Clarence A. Turner, 62, was found in the home.

The Macoupin County Coroner pronounced Turner dead at 8:40am. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the official cause of death.