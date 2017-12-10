Cork & Barrel Chop House and Spirits Holiday Mixology Class

ST. LOUIS - You're invited to Cork and Barrel's Holiday Mixology class Monday, December 18th, from 7 to 10pm. The class will be run by James Nahm, who joins us this morning to give us a sneak peak of what to expect during his cocktail class and shares a popular holiday drink recipe.
Cinnamon Apple Mule:
- 2 dashes of bitters
- 1/2 oz lemon juice
- 1/2 oz honey
- 1/2 oz hot water
- 2 oz Cinnamon Apple Vodka
- Ginger Beer
- Ice
Tickets are $40 per person and includes 4 holiday cocktails and Hors D’oeuvres.
To RSVP visit: CorkandBarrel.com or call (636) 387-7030