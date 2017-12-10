Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Cork & Barrel Chop House and Spirits Holiday Mixology Class

Posted 10:16 am, December 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:48AM, December 10, 2017

ST. LOUIS - You're invited to Cork and Barrel's Holiday Mixology class Monday, December 18th, from 7 to 10pm. The class will be run by James Nahm, who joins us this morning to give us a sneak peak of what to expect during his cocktail class and shares a popular holiday drink recipe.

Cinnamon Apple Mule:

  • 2 dashes of bitters
  • 1/2 oz lemon juice
  • 1/2 oz honey
  • 1/2 oz hot water
  • 2 oz Cinnamon Apple Vodka
  • Ginger Beer
  • Ice

Tickets are $40 per person and includes 4 holiday cocktails and Hors D’oeuvres.

To RSVP visit: CorkandBarrel.com or call (636) 387-7030

 