Cork & Barrel Chop House and Spirits Holiday Mixology Class

ST. LOUIS - You're invited to Cork and Barrel's Holiday Mixology class Monday, December 18th, from 7 to 10pm. The class will be run by James Nahm, who joins us this morning to give us a sneak peak of what to expect during his cocktail class and shares a popular holiday drink recipe.

Cinnamon Apple Mule:

2 dashes of bitters

1/2 oz lemon juice

1/2 oz honey

1/2 oz hot water

2 oz Cinnamon Apple Vodka

Ginger Beer

Ice

Tickets are $40 per person and includes 4 holiday cocktails and Hors D’oeuvres.

To RSVP visit: CorkandBarrel.com or call (636) 387-7030