Home school group from southwest Missouri closes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After more than 20 years of providing resources and activities for home schooling, a southwest Missouri group is closing its doors.

The Southwest Home Education Ministry says it is closing because of changes in the home school movement.

The Springfield News-Leader reports families are buying curriculum online and using social media for teaching tips. And the number of extracurricular activities, athletic teams and academic cooperatives for home-schooled students has grown significantly since the group opened in the 1990s.

At one point, the organization’s newsletter went to 4,500 families representing an estimated 15,000 children in southwest Missouri. Up to 1,500 or more to attend the regional conventions.

The group’s organizers said attendance is down at the convention and it’s been harder to find volunteers for group activities.