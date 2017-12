× Houston Dominates Billikens 77-58

Saint Louis University knew they had a hot team coming to Chaifetz Arena on Saturday night, and Houston lived up to the hype. The Cougars came in with a gaudy 7-1 record. They overcame a 20-14 Billikens lead with an 11-0 run and never looked back, beating SLU 77-58. Rob Gray led Houston in scoring with a game high 24 points. Davell Roby was the Billikens top scorer with 17 points.

The loss drops the Billikens season record to 4-5.