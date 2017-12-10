Man gets 100-year prison term for 1999 sex assault in Lisle

WHEATON, Ill. – A man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 63-year-old suburban Chicago woman in 1999.

Forty-one-year-old Roberto Noyola-Espinal was convicted earlier this year of home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault, thanks to a DNA sample he gave years after the crime.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin says in February of 1999, Noyola-Espinal forced his way into the woman’s Lisle home and attacked her. Berlin says investigators collected DNA evidence and entered it into a federal database. But it didn’t match any DNA profile in the system.

Then in 2013, Noyola-Espinal was arrested in Houston when he tried to re-enter the U.S. illegally from Mexico. The DNA sample taken matched the evidence collected in 1999. Noyola-Espinal was extradited to DuPage County to stand trial.