ST. LOUIS - Chef Georgios Kastanias with Moore Foods Distributors is in the kitchen this morning cooking up a healthy option for you and your family this holiday season.

The wild rice and risotto dish includes: mixed vegetables, buttermilk, soy sauce, caramelized onions, chicken, roast beef, topped with focaccia bread, and balsamic reduction.

For more information:

Moore Food Distributors

9910 Page Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63132

314-426-1300

MooreFoods.com