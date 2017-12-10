Post Scripts – Sexual harassment allegations in Washington DC

ST. LOUIS, MO — Today on Post Scripts, the Post-Dispatch’s Washington Bureau chief Chuck Raasch joins us from D.C. He weighs in on the sexual harassment allegations on capitol hill, the resignations this week and what it all means politically. Plus, a looming budget showdown in Congress and President Trump’s controversial announcement about Jerusalem this week. Plus, Post-Dispatch political reporter Kevin McDermott takes a look at Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’s first year in office. Its part of a weekend series of reports at stltoday.com.