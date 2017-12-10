× Tigers Take Out Green Bay 100-77

Green Bay came into Mizzou Arena on Saturday thinking upset. The Phoenix got off to a 13-4 lead on the Tigers, before Mizzou roared back winning going away 100-77. Jordan Geist came off the Tigers bench to score a career high 28 points. Mizzou scored a season high 60 points in the first half. Jordan Barnett, the CBC alum scored 19 points while Jontay Porter and Jeremiah Tilmon each scored 12 points. Tilmon, the East St. Louis HS graduate also added 11 rebounds for a double-double. Missouri connected on 40 percent of their three point shots, 14 for 35.

The win raises the Tigers season record to 8-2, 5-0 at Mizzou Arena.