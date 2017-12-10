Trial delayed for man accused of killing girlfriend’s mother

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The first-degree murder trial of a 28-year-old Wisconsin man charged in the stabbing death of his Missouri girlfriend’s mother has been postponed.

Nicholas Godejohn, of Big Bend, Wisconsin, had been scheduled to go to trial this month. But the Springfield News-Leader reports it could now be nearly a year before he goes before a jury.

Godejohn is charged in the June 2015 death of 48-year-old Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard at her home in Springfield. Authorities says Godejohn killed the woman so he and her daughter, Gypsy Blanchard, could be together.

Gypsy Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors have said Dee Dee Blanchard abused her daughter and forced her to pretend for years that she was disabled to raise money.