University City Police Department raising funds for K-9 Unit

ST. LOUIS - Captain Frederick Lemons II, Commander/Inspector of the Bureau of Field Operations, discusses the benefits of having a K-9 unit and the University City's Police Department's efforts to raise money for one. Captain Lemons says, "K-9's help community relations, officer and citizen safety, tracking, evidence location, narcotics detection."

University City Police are reaching out to the public to help fund this program.

To donate, visit: GoFundMe, contact Captain Lemons via e-mail at flemons@ucitymo.org, or by phone at 314-505-8661.