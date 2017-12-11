Bagpiper concert in Central West End raises money for wounded Arnold officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Local bagpipers came together for a show Monday night to raise money for Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor. The group of musicians performed at Dressel’s Public House in the Central West End.

The group said they meet at the space one a month, but that Monday’s performance was different. They said the goal was to raise money to help pay for O’Connor’s medical bills.

“He’s a fighter, he’s hanging in there real good and I think things are just going to get better,” said Dan Steele, who worked with O’Connor at the St. Louis County Police Department. “Everybody is behind him, no matter what happens he will be taken care of we will take care of him we are a family.”

Monday night the bag pipers passed around a bucket and everybody chipped in cash. They said the event wasn’t just about financial assistance but showing O’Connor and his family they have a team of people supporting them.

“It reminds us that the vast majority of people still support us, said Francis Gomez, who is in O’Connor’s band and also a police officer.

If you missed Monday night’s performance you can still support O’Connor by donating to the GoFundMe.