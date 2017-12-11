Belleville church hosting ‘Nativities from Around the World’ exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The cathedral of Saint Peter in Belleville is bringing the story of Christmas into modern times. The church is hosting the Nativities from Around the World exhibit and some of the scenes aren't exactly what you would expect.

One example is the hipster nativity. In this scene Mary is holding a coffee, Joseph is taking a selfie and the three wise men are riding in on segways holding amazon prime boxes.

This nativity is just one of 60 that are on display at the cathedral through Tuesday.