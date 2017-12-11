Dave Murray’s weather disco…TUESDAY…December 12, 2017

The northwest flow is alive and well today and all week long…in the flow a series of cold fronts will drop down…resulting in bouncing temperatures and they are mainly moisture starved…this is a very dry flow for us…a double cold front passed yesterday…so after being in the 50’s on Monday…windy and colder today…highs in the mid 30’s…then back up on Wednesday…down Thursday…holding steady Friday and back up Saturday…a wild ride. This is bone dry pattern…fire danger remains high especially with the gusty winds…it does look like there is a pattern flip on the way…zonal then southwest…that’s a good 5-6 days away…lets see what happens.