× FBI warns about ‘Package Delivery Failure’ email scam

ST. LOUIS, MO — Frontenac police are warning the public about a new email scheme. The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center says fraudulent emails claiming to be from FedEX, UPS, or the US Postal Service are circulating.

Police say these emails indicate that a package could not be delivered, and asks you to open an attachment or click a link in order to obtain the invoice needed to pick up the package. The attachment in the email may contain a virus.

Authorities urge people to not open the email attachment. They write, “Delete the email immediately, then go into your Trash folder and delete it from there.”